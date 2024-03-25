A collection of 28 photographs taken in Ukraine during the conflict and taken in over six months of field work in the Lviv, Kyiv, Kherson and Donbass Oblasts which tells the stories of civilians, soldiers and how the war tragedy shocked the existence of an entire people. Is called 'uCRYna' the exhibition created by Milanese photographers Carlo Cozzoli And Marco Cremonesi of the Memora collective, curated by Samar Zaoui and Alessandro Cimma, and promoted by the Municipality 8 of Milan scheduled until March 30th at the Gallaratese Library in via Giacomo Quarenghi 21. Tomorrow there will be the inauguration at 6pm with the authors and Tommaso Sacchi, councilor for culture of Milan and Viktoria Fufalko, Ukrainian vice consul, who will dialogue with the public and present their work.

During the evening there will also be the naming of a room in the Gallaratese library in memory of Victoria Amelina, a Ukrainian intellectual, writer and activist for the respect of human rights who dramatically lost her life at just 37 years old while documenting the horrors of war in Kramthorsk. Carlo Cozzoli and Marco Cremonesi, co-founders of the Memora collective, have witnessed the war in the former Soviet country since the first days of the Russian invasion of February 24, 2022. The exhibition itinerary is structured around three key themes: the beginning of the conflict, the population's resistance and the new emergence of a consolidated and shared Ukrainian national and cultural identity. The exhibition ends with an installation which, through the use of photos and videos, accompanies the viewer in a multidimensional and immersive experience aimed at understanding the change in contemporary warfare due to the indiscriminate and ruthless use of drones.

The exhibition was created to convey to the visitor the poignant desire for hope and life of those imprisoned in the coils of a conflict. The spectator is led to explore the most intimate aspects of humanity such as the resistance to fatalism and the search for a tomorrow despite the horror of the contingent, the cruel difficulties and the titanic dramas of those who live under the leaden sky of a land torn apart by war . The exhibition's title, 'uCRYna,' reimagines the name of the country at war. The construction of the words aims to immerse the reader and underline the pain and crying of the Ukrainian people. The U, which in English slang is used as an abbreviation of the personal pronoun you, becomes an invocation, appeal and personification of the attacked country, the phrase cry recalls the English verb to cry, and the reading of the word Ucryna acquires thus the semantic meaning of: 'Ukraine, you cry!'.