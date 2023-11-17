Friday, November 17, 2023, 3:12 p.m.



The Consumption Bonus returns to Torrevieja for the ninth time. The city’s businesses will be able to benefit from an injection of money for Christmas. Obtaining tickets will go on sale online on Saturday, November 25 at 9:00 a.m. In the last edition, there was a lot of criticism because the bonuses could only be obtained in person. The idea now is that from first thing in the morning citizens can obtain it calmly from their homes and without waiting. They will only need to be in possession of a Digital Certificate, Pin Code or Permanent Code.

The in-person sale, for its part, will begin with the distribution of the appointment on Tuesday, November 28, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and will continue during the following days at the same time while supplies last. These appointments will assign shifts to purchase the Bond in person at the La Plasa Commerce Office, from December 1 to December 14, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. uninterruptedly, except holidays.

The Consumption Bonus can be redeemed at participating establishments from Monday, November 27 to Sunday, December 31.

Commerce Office in La Plasa where you can obtain the consumer vouchers in person.



Pablo Martínez







Among the new features of this ninth edition is the introduction, for the first time, of the Consumption Bonus through electronic certificate. In this way, the identity of the buyer is ensured, as well as the distribution of the bonus. In previous editions there had been problems with people who had acquired more than one voucher exceeding the money limit established per person.

The City Council has encouraged all people to use their electronic certificate, pin code or permanent code to obtain the Bonus from home, in advance and without waiting. For those who do not have this tool, the City Council reminds that these resources can be obtained at the PROP office adjacent to the City Hall, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., without the need for an appointment.

«Online sales will be offered first with the aim of reducing long waiting lines. Subsequently, for those people who do not have computer facilities, they may attend the face-to-face sales phase at the Commerce Office,” acknowledges the Consistory.

All those who wish to purchase bonds at the in-person sale by appointment must meet the following requirements:

-Show yourself with your original, personal and non-transferable DNI/NIE.

-Have a credit or debit card enabled by your bank for online purchases.

-Have previously requested an appointment.

Consumers will be able to purchase a maximum value of 100 euros in consumer bonds for each DNI/NIE, of which they will only pay 50 euros. In order for a voucher to be applied to the purchase, it is an essential and mandatory requirement to present the DNI/NIE before payment at the establishment itself, as well as the discount voucher in printed or digital format.

The same person may redeem more than one voucher for the same purchase or expense. The vouchers will have a value of 10 and 20 euros, of which the customer will contribute half of the amount, that is, 5 and 10 euros, so each buyer will have a 50% discount on purchases or drinks.

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, and the Councilor for Commerce and Hospitality, Rosario Martínez, have highlighted that this edition will involve an investment of 795,000 euros and an economic injection that amounts to 1,590,000 euros. This amount represents a total amount of investment in the nine editions of 5,541,139 euros allocated to the productive sectors of the town, which becomes double with an injection of more than 11 million euros (11,082,278 euros).

The objective of this campaign since its inception, recalled the mayor of Commerce, “is to support the productive sectors of the town and consumers during the time of greatest spending of the year, Christmas.”