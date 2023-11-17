The PlayStation 5, in addition to offering us a decent list of brand new games, is also home to multiple remasters and remakes of classic titles. One of these is The Last of Us Part I, a remake of the 2013 original with a series of visual improvements and gameplay revisions. In this way, many have wondered if the sequel will receive some type of native version for the PS5. Although there is still no official information from Sony, everything seems to indicate that this announcement is imminent.

Recently, PlayStation Game Size, a famous leaker and data miner, has pointed out that a native version of The Last of Us Part II is on the way to the PlayStation 5, this according to information he found in the console database.

Along with this, Insider Gaming contacted both PlayStation Game Size and its own sources, who have verified this information. Although the details of this version are unknown, The official reveal of this native title for the PS5 is expected to take place during The Game Awards 2023next December 7th.

Let us remember that The Last of Us Part I It was also a big rumor for some time, and during last year’s Summer Game Fest, this installment was finally revealed to the public. Thus, It is not ruled out that something similar could happen next monthespecially considering the relationship that Geoff Keighley has with Naughty Dog.

The Last of Us Part II It hit the market in 2020 for PlayStation 4, and although the PS5 was also launched that same year, we did not see a native version for this console. However, the game eventually received an update that allowed it to run at 60fps on this platform. According to Sony, The Last of Us Part II sold more than four million copies worldwidebecoming the best-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive at the time to date.

The Last of Us Part II received praise from critics and users alike and won the most awards at The Game Awards in its history, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Innovation in Accessibility, Best Action & Adventure, and Best Acting.

However, the sequel was not without controversy. Thanks to a massive leak, the most important moments in history reached users’ hands ahead of time, who did not react positively to events like Joel’s fate. Likewise, Abby was a controversial character, not only because of her actions within Ellie’s campaign, but many users were unhappy with the fact that half of her experience was intended for her.

Even with these criticisms, The Last of Us Part II It became a success for Sony. Since then, we have seen the live action series of The Last of Us for HBO, which adapts the events of the first game, but with a series of differences that make this experience unique. Taking into consideration that the sequel will have a similar treatment, it will be interesting to see if the public reacts in a similar way to what we saw in 2020.

We remind you that, according to rumors, The Last of Us Part II would come to the PlayStation 5 in the future. On related topics, it seems that there is already an actress to play Abby in the series The Last of Us. Likewise, we already know when the filming of this show will begin.

Editor’s Note:

The Last of Us Part II It is a fantastic game, which although it has a couple of problems in the structure and themes of its narrative, is still a spectacular journey that all PlayStation users should play. If this installment comes to PS5, I can’t wait to relive some of the best moments the series has in store for us.

Via: Insider Gaming