Dallas, Texas.- The Rays of the Necaxa will see their first appearance in the Leagues Cup 2023 against F.C. Dallasof the MLStrying to make this participation forget the irregular start in the Opening 2023 of Liga MXin which he did not find a way to add three points in his first three games.

Those commanded by the Venezuelan, Raphael Dudameldebuted in the mexican tournament with a goalless draw in ‘The Bombonera’ of the Red Devils of Toluca FC. In his first location, before Xolos of Tijuana, the goal of Alan Montes not It was enough to sign the victory.

In his last official participation it did not go well for those of aguascalientes. at the house of super leader, Chivas de Guadalajarathey fell by two to sleep during the knockout zone break, in double digits, in fourteenth place overall.

Necaxa matched with Toluca on date one

Prior to his debut in the League Cup the Rays of the Necaxa they jumped into the fief of victory stadium to dispute the Centennial Trophy against him Athletic Club of SpainHowever, the celebration of its hundredth anniversary was spoiled when it fell by two goals in front of its people.

Necaxa debuted at home with a draw against Xolos

F.C. Dallasin turn, will play his second commitment of the contest days after equaling two against his similar Charlotte FC from premises; on penalties their first two collectors missed and cost them the 1-4 victory. El Toro hasn’t won since July 1st.

In Debate Sports we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to see the match between the Rays of the Necaxa and F.C. Dallas in the framework of day two of the League Cup 2023.

Necaxa lost against Chivas in Akron

The game Necaxa-Dallas It will take place this Tuesday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:30 p.m. (Culiacán time). The epicenter will be toyota stadiumenclosure of Texas with capacity for 20 thousand 500 fans.

Necaxa will clash against FC Dallas in Texas



Unfortunately the match will not be broadcast on national television, the only way to follow the hostilities will be through Apple TV, a streaming system that obtained the rights of the League Cup 2023.