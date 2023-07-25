Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After a career full of playing in more than one European league, Gabonese top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 34, settled in French Olympique Marseille, under a contract that extends until “summer 2026”, to be the first time he returned to France, since his departure from St. As conditions worsened between him and the Spanish coach, Mikel Arteta, forcing him to leave, when Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez asked him to play for only 6 months in 2022, after which he would return to England to play for Chelsea «2022-2023», which is his worst season ever, as he only participated in 22 games, of which only 11 were key, and he scored only 3 goals with the “Blues”.

Aubameyang has not had the honor of playing in the “Velodrome” stadium, the stronghold of Marseille, since December 2013, when he was a player in Dortmund, and the two teams met in the group stage of the European Champions League, and Dortmund won 2-1 at the time.

Aubameyang, born on June 18, 1989, gave an interview to the official website of the French club, in which he said: I have not gone to Marseille since the completion of the stadium renovation, and I returned to him with Dortmund, while it was still in the renovation phase, and that is why the crowds were not large at the time.

He added: I do not hide that I am longing to play on his ground, after it was renovated, as I watched short video films on YouTube of him after the renovation, and I felt a “goosebumps” running through my body, from the beauty and awe of what I saw.

When he was asked about the reasons for choosing Marseille specifically to play for him, he said: Because it is Marseille and that is enough simply, I need to play in a stadium filled with large fans that do not stop encouraging their team, even in the worst circumstances, and the sports project for this club is interesting, and we noticed that during recent seasons, as the situation develops and improves from year to year.

He added: Marseille is the ideal place to end my career in the stadiums, and I am thirty-seven years old in the “summer of 2026”, and I came here in order to express myself and my capabilities, to shine and score goals, and to prove to everyone who I am.