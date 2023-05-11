In addition to the annual hurricane and rainy season, this 2023 these two natural phenomena will be stronger and more numerous in Mexico and other parts of the world due to the phenomenon known as “El Niño”.

Now, if we pay attention, historically, it is during the month of May than in the Mexican Republic and other countries of the Northern Hemisphere they register greater activity of tropical cyclones and precipitations.

Taking into account the above, according to the forecasts of the Mexican authorities in the matter, it is contemplated that it will be during the months of May and June when these meteorological phenomena begin to appear.

We recommend you

When will the cyclone and rainy season start in 2023? | take precautions

It is in this way that, according to data made publicly known by Margarita Mendez Girongeneral coordinator of the National Meteorological Service (SMN)the tropical cyclone and rainy season in the Pacific Ocean will begin next Monday, May 15.

Likewise, the person in charge of the National Meteorological Service of the National Water Commission (With water), contemplates that it be from next June 1 when hurricane season starts and ocean rainfall Atlantic.

Likewise, it is worth mentioning that although it is not possible to be certain of which will be the entities of the Mexican Republic that will suffer the greatest impact from hurricanes this 2023, the following (in order) are the states that, from 1971 to 2020, have registered the greatest number of impacts by tropical cyclones in the Mexican territory:

Baja California Sur

veracruz

sinaloa

Quintana Roo

Tamaulipas

sonorous

oaxaca

Michoacan

Warrior

Colima

Jalisco

Meanwhile, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the following are the names for the 21 cyclones that can occur this 2023 in the Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico and the North Atlantic Ocean:

arlene

Bret

cindy

Don

Emily

frankiln

Gert

Harold

idalia

José

katia

read

Margot

Nigel

ophelia

Philippe

Fight

be

tammy

Vince

Whitney

In addition to this, the following is the list of Hurricane names for the Northeast Pacific Ocean:

Adrian

beatrice

Calvin

Dora

Eugene

fernanda

Greg

hilary

irwin

Jova

Kenneth

Lidia

Max

Rule

otis

Pillar

Ramon

Todd

Veronica

Wiley

xina

york

Zelda

Given the upcoming start of the 2023 hurricane and rainy season, the Mexican authorities have called on citizens to take the necessary precautions to avoid tragedies.