South Tyrolean landscapes like this attract countless tourists year after year. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

The enormous influx of tourists makes South Tyrol to create. A concrete countermeasure has already been decided. But that doesn’t elicit cheers everywhere.

Bolzano – Year after year, Italy is one of the most popular holiday destinations. When summer is just around the corner, many are drawn to Germany’s neighboring country to enjoy nature and traditional dishes such as pizza and pasta. While Lake Garda is struggling with extreme drought, South Tyrol is taking action against mass tourism. A project in the region, which is not entirely uncontroversial, provides for a bed stop.

Italy: bed stop in South Tyrol – that’s what it’s all about

“We have reached the limit of our resources, we had problems with traffic and the residents are having difficulties finding affordable living space,” said Arnold Schuler, South Tyrolean provincial councilor and thus responsible for tourism in the province, describing the situation to the news channel CNN in April 2023.

The result: a bed ceiling, which is part of the so-called National Tourism Development Plan 2030+ is. Due to a bed freeze, no new beds should be added to the existing beds in tourist businesses. The document literally says: “The determination of a so-called upper bed limit is aimed at, above all, in regions that are very tourism-intensive and have a high number of guests and visitors. The introduction of a regional upper bed limit is a clear commitment to the principle of ‘quality before quantity’ with the aim of restricting quantitative growth and restructuring the funding accordingly.”

Bed stop in South Tyrol: The goal is not that there is the same amount of tourism in all communities

It’s not the goal, Schuler told the Deutsche Welle, who is responsible for the bed stop, that there is the same amount of tourism in all South Tyrolean communities. The bed stop had already been decided in 2022. The background was the change in the “Space and Landscape” law on July 21, 2022, as announced by the Autonomous Province of Bolzano – South Tyrol.

The number of tourists in the holiday region of South Tyrol should not exceed the 2019 level in the future. In March 2023, the collection of existing guest beds was extended by three months. By June 30th, all companies should inform the authorities how many guests they actually accommodated in 2019.

New accommodation options may not be approved without prior permission from the relevant municipality. This also includes Airbnbs.

Bed stop in South Tyrol: concept also meets with criticism – “unacceptable”

“A half-hearted measure,” said Josef Oberhofer, chairman of the umbrella organization for nature and environmental protection, the upper bed limit, like that German wave reported. He complains about loopholes. There are too many exceptions and special regulations. The fact that the deadline by which the beds must be reported has been extended is an example of this. According to him, the politicians tried to please the tourism lobby.

Manfred Pinzger, President of the Hoteliers and Restaurant Association (HGV), told the Deutsche Welle: “It is unacceptable that the entire province is lumped together. There are areas where any sensible politician would be happy if something were to develop in terms of tourism.”

Bed stop in South Tyrol: environmentalists want to end the application of the region as a tourist destination

The overarching goal is to initiate sustainable and regionally compatible tourism development in South Tyrol, which is supported by broad sections of the population. This is how it was formulated in the state tourism development concept 2030+. Whether this is ultimately the case will probably only become apparent when the upper bed limit is actually implemented. A tourism stop, as it will indirectly take place in South Tyrol, is nothing new. An upper limit was also introduced in other holiday countries in order to master mass tourism.

Environmentalist Josef Oberhofer, on the other hand, believes other measures are needed to stop the influx of tourists. For example, one would have to stop advertising the South Tyrol region as a tourist destination. But one thing is clear: Representatives of the hotel industry are unlikely to fully agree with this idea either. (mbr)