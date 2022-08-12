When will Colombians be able to acquire their digital ID in the United States?

The National Registry of Civil Status will register the Colombians based in USA through digital ID.

With this document they will not only be identified, but they will also be able to carry out all kinds of procedures, speeding up time, facilitating processes and avoiding unwanted losses.

After a meeting between Alexander Vega Rocha, national registrar, and the new Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, it was confirmed that documents will soon be issued with the new technology and it is expected that all Colombians in that country can carry out the respective procedure to acquire them before December.

Washington, United States.

As mentioned by RCN Radio, the national registrar declared: “We are going to promote help to fellow citizens in the US for the issue of digital identification. That nation will be one of the first to change the technology in the consulates.”

“President Petro has given us the instruction: once we arrive in the US, let’s do support work with the Colombian community. One of those main aspects will be this collaboration with the National Registry,” Ambassador Murillo clarified.

For the Colombian ambassador to the United States, this technological process will help to identify people in that country and will show that Colombia is a world leader on the subject.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

