Friday, August 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

When will Colombians be able to acquire their digital ID in the United States?

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2022
in World
0


close

digital ID

Colombian digital ID.

Photo:

National Registry of Civil Status

Colombian digital ID.

With the digital ID, Colombians in the US will be able to carry out the errands from their cell phone.

The National Registry of Civil Status will register the Colombians based in USA through digital ID.

With this document they will not only be identified, but they will also be able to carry out all kinds of procedures, speeding up time, facilitating processes and avoiding unwanted losses.

(Read here: Maduro and Petro appoint ambassadors, in a new step to resume relations)

After a meeting between Alexander Vega Rocha, national registrar, and the new Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, it was confirmed that documents will soon be issued with the new technology and it is expected that all Colombians in that country can carry out the respective procedure to acquire them before December.

See also  In the US, there were 107,000 overdose deaths in 2021, a worrying increase

(Also: Author Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage in New York)

USA

Washington, United States.

As mentioned by RCN Radio, the national registrar declared: “We are going to promote help to fellow citizens in the US for the issue of digital identification. That nation will be one of the first to change the technology in the consulates.”

we are going to promote help to fellow citizens in the US on the issue of digital identification

“President Petro has given us the instruction: once we arrive in the US, let’s do support work with the Colombian community. One of those main aspects will be this collaboration with the National Registry,” Ambassador Murillo clarified.

(Also read: Man discovered that his wife apparently poisoned his food)

For the Colombian ambassador to the United States, this technological process will help to identify people in that country and will show that Colombia is a world leader on the subject.

See also  Assault on Capitol: "Trump was not manipulated" according to US Congressional Committee

INTERNATIONAL WRITING
TIME

More news

– Migrants arrive in New York sent by the Texas authorities

The FBI searched Trump’s home for classified nuclear weapons documents.

– What is the fate of Trump if the theft of documents is proven?

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombians #acquire #digital #United #States

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Byron Castillo: unprecedented complaint in Colombia from Chile to go to the World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.