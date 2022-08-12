The case of the footballer Byron Castillo that had in suspense the going to the Soccer World Cup of the Ecuadorian team seems to have no end.

Castillo was and is part of the Ecuador team, he contributed his football to the classification of those led by the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

(Piqué new girlfriend would be Clara Chía Martí, after breaking up with Shakira)

(Mike Tyson confesses: consequences of his first orgy and other revelations)

A new chapter has been written, because Chile, one of those interested in Ecuador not playing the World Cup, continues to take action on the matter.

Documents

The Chileans have not given their arm to twist and have tried to move by all means, after Fifa ruled in favor of the player and Ecuador, leaving Chile’s complaint groundless.

Well, the last thing is that the Chilean Football Federation requested an opening of the criminal investigation “for possible fraud in affiliation to the ADRES in the name of Bayron Javier Castillo Segura”. TIME had access to the documentation presented.

“The complaint is based on various means of evidence that indicate that Mr. Byron David Castillo Segura, a professional soccer player, member of the Ecuadorian soccer team, allegedly born on November 10, 1998 in the city of Playas, province of Guayas, Ecuador, has another name, another date of birth and, in truth, was born in Colombia and not in Ecuador and his real name is Bayron Javier Castillo Segura.”, says the documentation sent.

And he added: “The birth certificate issued by the Republic of Ecuador (attached document 1), in the name of Byron David Castillo Segura has been the subject of several investigations for falsification within Ecuador and both the National Directorate of Civil Registry of Ecuador as the Ecuadorian Football Federation itself concluded that this document was false.

Chile assures that there is a birth certificate issued by the Republic of Colombia, in the name of Bayron Javier Castillo Segura, with a date of birth of July 25, 1995, in the city of Tumaco, Colombia.

“From now on we can state that the two birth certificates, both the Colombian and the Ecuadorian, declare the existence of the same father and the same mother: Mr. “Harrison Javier Castillo” and Mrs. “Olga Eugenia Segura”.

The difference would be in the name: while the Colombian is called “Bayron Javier Castillo Segura” the Ecuadorian is called “Byron David Castillo Segura”, supports the documentation.

Same papers?

And it continues: “Furthermore, Mr. Bayron Javier Castillo Segura was baptized on December 25, 1996, in the “Diocese of Tumaco – Parroquia Nuestra Señora del Carmen” by his father, Harrinson, and his mother, Olga. The christening ceremony was attended by his grandparents on his father’s side (Segundo Inocencio Castillo and María Vicenta Ortiz), his grandparents on his mother’s side (Erminio Segura and María Aurora Ortiz) and his godparents (Hermes Henao and Marta Cuero)”.

The complaint says that although the names, dates and places of birth are different, there is much evidence to show that, in fact, both documents refer to the same person.

“That is to say: the Ecuadorian Byron David is a product of the adulteration of documents and, in truth, his name is Bayron Javier. In addition to the Colombian birth certificate and the baptismal certificate, in order to verify that all of his family was born in Colombia as well, we enclose a birth certificate of his sister. Mrs. Maria Eugenio Castillo Segura, who was also born in Tumaco, on November 21, 19922, is indicated.

It has also been proven that the player’s parents were married on August 21, 2008, in the city of Tumaco, according to the Civil Registry of Marriage.

“Therefore, all the evidence links Mr. Byron/Bayron to the city of Tumaco and prove that the Colombian birth certificate issued by the Republic of Colombia, in the name of Bayron Javier Castillo Segura, is true. On the other hand, unlike the Colombian certificate, the Ecuadorian birth certificate does not carry any certainty, but, on the contrary, it is totally flawed, and it is basically a ghost document not registered in the national archives of Ecuador, as will be seen. later”, it is specified.

The documentation, according to Chile, indicates that “using this false birth certificate supposedly issued by the Republic of Ecuador, the player benefited sportingly throughout his career, carrying out activities in football clubs and in the Ecuadorian team, using a lower age than the real one and acting as if he were Ecuadorian, when in reality everything indicates that he is Colombian. In addition to the sporting advantages, he or someone on his behalf may also be seeking to obtain illegal benefits in the ADRES system, as we will see below”.



The plaintiffs ask themselves the following questions: If the player had really been born in Ecuador, why is it registered in the ADRES? o Why did you join ADRES if, in truth, you were born in Colombia and have a permanent residence in Ecuador since at least 2012? o If he was in Argentina on July 13, 2021, who registered Bayron Javier in the ADRES and for what purpose? o If it was his mother, also affiliated on the same day, based on what documentation/authorization did you register it?

(Nairo Quintana points to those who may be his successors)

(Luis Díaz, compared to two world soccer legends, what do you think?)

Sports