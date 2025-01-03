We are starting the year and with it will come new increases in taxes that affect the tax rate of many products and services. Electricity, gas, food, garbage… are just some examples of what will increase in 2025.

With January comes the dreaded slope which, in the case of people who are unemployed, can be especially suffocating. The unemployment data published in the month of December – corresponding to the previous month – reflected the destruction of 30,051 jobs in one month. Thus, the number of Social Security contributors stood at 21,302,463 as of November.

Unemployed people resort to the aid available depending on their situation and go to arrest to continue maintaining their income while they find a job to cover expenses. In this way, when the beginning of the month begins, many of them wonder when they will collect unemployment.

When is unemployment collected in January 2025

As a rule Generally, unemployment payment is collected on the 10th of each month. or, if it is a holiday, the next business day. The monthly payments of unemployment benefits are paid in 30-day installments, as established by current regulations, within the month immediately following the month in which the accrual corresponds.









As specified by the Ministry of Labor, unemployment is collected between the 10th and 15th of each month. However, in some banks they usually already have the information of those who have the right to collect and can advance the amount.

BBVA: starting January 7

ING: starting January 9

Caixabank: starting January 7

Santander: starting January 6

Sabadell: starting January 10

Abanca: starting January 9

Bankinter: starting January 7

Since November, some points of the reform of the healthcare level system agreed between the Government and unions have come into force. Among the new features, the reform extends the duration of unemployment benefits to a maximum of 30 months and the amount may be decreasing starting in November 2024.

This year will also come with an important novelty since from April the contributory benefit will be able to be made compatible with a salary of up to 1,350 euros for a year – and starting from the thirteenth month -.