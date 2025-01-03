It was the most advanced civilization of its era, or so Plato’s classical chronicles tell us, but it plummeted from the top of the highest mountain. Everything that surrounds the lost city of Atlantis is tinged with uncertainty and mystery. From her birth, until her volatilization in a sad sigh, victim of a torrent of rain and violent earthquakes. That is the story that sounds familiar to all of us, the one that legend and the big screen have transmitted to us.

What is usually ignored is an enigma linked to this town: the existence of a legendary material that, according to the same classical sources, was used by the Atlanteans to decorate public buildings such as temples and buildings. Unique, reddish like a flame and of a value somewhat less than that of gold, it was buried forever next to the city, and could never be recovered.

Today, in ‘We are in history’the ABC podcast, we reveal the secrets of this lost mineral with the help of Ciro Alejandro Anibal Soto, author of ‘Metaphysics of Victory: Chronicles of the Prodigal Son‘, the second part of the trilogy ‘The Key of Merion’. With the researcher also specialized in Atlantis – his lectures on the subject support him – we will analyze everything from the different theories that exist about its possible characteristics, to the veracity of the sources.

