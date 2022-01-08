Donkey owner Mike was desperate, but thanks to a local hero, everything turned out for the best: the images of the rescue

What we are telling you today is not yet another story of a rescue of an abandoned or stray puppy. It is always a rescue, but this time the lucky one who will have a second chance at life is a very sweet donkey named Mike. Following a flood he risked drowning in a river, but thanks to the intervention of some good Samaritans he managed to save himself. And he didn’t hesitate to thank his human heroes. Read the story below and, if you liked it, share it with your friends.

It all started when the County Kerry and in particular the Killorglin area was overwhelmed by a terrible one flood. Everyone suffered damage, but what happened to a local woman particularly caught the attention of many.

The woman posted a post on her page Facebook called Animal Heaven Animal Rescue (AHAR) asking for help. The flood had uprooted the gate of his farm and his donkey had run away.

After several hours of searching, some inhabitants of the area have tracked down the poor animal in a local stream, which again due to the storm had broken the banks and flooded the area.

The donkey stood literally struggling not to drown, but it wouldn’t be long before his strength left him.

Mike’s rescue

Fortunately, a man named Mike Fleming was also passing by. He is part of the rowing club of the area and knew better than anyone how to move in the water.

The man tied a life jacket to a rope, put it around the donkey’s neck and then, with extreme caution and calm, he dragged the animal safely ashore.

The donkey owner couldn’t be happier than that. His donkey was safe and sound and, since that day, he had a new name. He decided to call him Mike, after his savior.

The funniest, but also the sweetest thing in the whole story is theimage which spread in the moments immediately following the rescue.

The donkey, once he realized he was safe, made a big and heartfelt one smile towards his heroes. The image, needless to say, has gone viral on the web.