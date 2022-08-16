Unfortunately the beluga trapped in the Seine. Volunteers and rescuers tried everything to save him and spent their time helping him find his way back to the open sea, in an attempt to keep him from dying in the river that runs through Paris. But unfortunately the poor marine animal didn’t make it.

They had been monitoring him for days to figure out how to get him and bring him back along the coast. They checked every movement and managed, after six hours of very long work, to catch it. But the beluga who got trapped in the Parisian river didn’t make it anyway.

To announce the death was the prefect of Calvados department in France. His health conditions have suddenly plummeted and the vets soon have the sad but necessary decision to kill the poor marine animal, now in very serious condition.

For days and nights everyone had worked hard to bring the cetacean back to a saltwater basin in Normandy, in the north of France, so that it could be better treated in a natural environment where the animal usually lives.

However, when the vets visited him, they immediately realized that there was nothing more to be done for him. He was no longer able to feed himself and digest the food he had eaten and this led him to truly desperate health conditions.

The suffering was evident for the animal, it did not ventilate enough and therefore we decided that it had to be put down.

The beluga trapped in the Seine died: it was already too suffering and the vets decided to kill it

The 4-meter, 800-kilo beluga lived in arctic waters, but a week ago, perhaps losing its bearings, it had taken the direction of Paris. It then ran aground some 130 kilometers inland from the Channel, at Saint-Pierre-La-Garenne, in Normandy.

They had managed to block it with a lock in Saint-Pierre-La-Garenne, 70 kilometers northwest of Paris. But he had already started not eating anymore.