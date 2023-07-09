“Sound of Freedom” is a film that is undoubtedly causing a stir in the United States due to its sensitive subject matter and the availability that it will soon have on different platforms worldwide. This has been recommended by Mel Gibson himself and stars Jim Caviezel, who plays an American security agent who embarks on a dangerous mission linked to child trafficking. Here we tell you when this film can be seen in our country.

When is the premiere of “Sonido de libertad” in Peru?

Currently, this tape, known in its original language as “Sound of Freedom”, does not have an exact date in different parts of the world, but in its country of origin, the United States, it was released on July 4, precisely on the date on which they celebrate their independence. However, it is likely that it will land very soon in the Peru and in everything Latin America if the moviegoing public demands it.

Where can I watch “Sound of Freedom”?

If you have a desire to watch this movie online and not wait, you can watch it on unofficial platforms of Internetsuch as Cuevana.

When will “Sound of Freedom” be on Netflix?

Despite being a movie expected by many users, at the moment it cannot be seen through the Netflix universal streaming platform. This is due to its recent release a few days ago, so it will take a while longer to have it available on Netflix.

Who performs in “Sound of Freedom”?

This shocking plot sensitizes people of themes As the sex trafficking and the child trafficking that is observed in different Latin American countries and that very little is touched in the world of cinema. These are the actors who star in the cast of this moviein which a good number of them are of Latin origin:

Jim Caviezel as Timothy Ballard

Mira Sorvino as Katherine Ballard

Bill Camp as Batman

Yessica Borroto Perryman as Katty-Giselle

Kurt Fuller as Frost

Gary Basaraba as Earl Buchanan

José Zúñiga as Roberto

Cristal Aparicio as Rocio

Lucas David Avila as Jose

María Fernanda Marín as Flor

Samuel Livingston as Simba

Jerome Baron as Timballard’s son

Gerardo Taracena as El Alacran

Scott Haze as Chris

Eduardo Verastegui as Pau.

