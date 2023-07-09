Comment | The Lando Norris race was a great advertisement for the formulas

McLaren’s weekend was promising, writes sports reporter Riku Teiskonlahti.

McLaren’s Lando Norris offered racing with racing partners at Silverstone a few times, which was an excellent advertisement for the sport.

First Norris caught From Max Verstappen starting in first place. Red Bull’s pace was finally too much in the fifth lap, but the McLaren driver’s swing at the top for a moment was a refreshing breath of air in the middle of the Dutch control.

Later in the race, Norris defended Mercedes Lewis Hamilton overtaking attempts and held his ground in the podium battle between the British drivers.

McLaren’s weekend was promising anyway. Red Bull is having a hard time this season, especially for Verstappen, but a strong McLaren is rising to the battle behind.

Norris already praised the updates of his car in connection with the Austrian GP, ​​and not for nothing. The first eight races brought Norris 12 points. Now two races have become 30 more.