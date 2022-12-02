In Spain, citizens who have lost their job can access the well-known ‘unemployment’ that will help them maintain themselves financially while they look for another job. People who benefit from this benefit receive a monthly amount. With the beginning of each month, citizens wonder when they will receive unemployment and other subsidies from the Public State Employment Service (SEPE).

For many families, it is the only income they receive per month, which is why it is an issue that worries many Spaniards. The SEPE sets an official date to enter the money from this benefit to citizens, but depending on the entity or bank it can be advanced or delayed. The General Treasury of Social Security (TGSS) is in charge of releasing the amount allocated so that the SEPE can give all the aid to the unemployed. Once the number of unemployed at the end of each month is known, the agency allocates the financial resources for payment. This is the reason why both unemployment and other subsidies are not always entered on the same day of each month.

When is unemployment paid in December?



The collection of the unemployment benefit is not something automatic from the very moment in which the worker is fired or sells his temporary contract. This person must register as a job seeker at the SEPE offices. Depending on when the end of the employment relationship occurred, the dismissed person may take more or less to process their benefit. Collection can be delayed in this case if there is any incident in the process and also depending on the day the discharge was processed.

The SEPE is in charge of paying unemployment benefits to unemployed citizens at the beginning of the month. There is no specific day on which beneficiary citizens receive this benefit. The days change depending on the bank. What is known is that the SEPE pays unemployment around the 10th of each month. According to the SEPE, in “usual circumstances the payment of benefits occurs on the 10th or, if it is a holiday, the next business day of each month.”

Some banking entities, thanks to the established agreements, advance their payments to this date. Entities such as Santander, Unicaja, BBVA or Caixabank usually pay the payment of the benefit before the day set by the SEPE.