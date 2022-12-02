RIA Novosti: Russian Armed Forces complete cleansing from the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Novoselovskoye in the LPR

Units of the RF Armed Forces knock out the remnants of the Ukrainian military from the village of Novoselovskoye in the LPR. Now the fighting is already taking place on the outskirts of the settlement, RIA Novosti reports.

“The other day they stormed the third street, literally it remains to clean up the outer houses of the fourth street,” says the commander of the special forces unit with the call sign Zeus.

During the assault, automatic grenade launchers and 120-mm mortars are used.

For the continuation of the special operation, Novoselovskoye is important, since the railway and motor roads leading to Kupyansk pass through this settlement.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 160 soldiers in an attempt to carry out attacks in the Kupyansk direction.