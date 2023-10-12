Accident in Palestrina, the stories of the witnesses who found themselves faced with the accident: one of the children seemed dead

In these hours the police are working incessantly to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the crime.accident happened in Palestrina, in which unfortunately two young parents died. Their two children are currently working to understand what happened.

There are two people investigatethe two boys on board the Audi, which he was going to crazy speedon a stretch of road where the speed limit is 50 km/h.

The events occurred around 10pm on Tuesday 10 October. On the road leading to Palestrina, which is located in the city of Rome. Maurizio Ponzo and his wife Alessandra Corradi died instantly.

The entire family was on board his Renault Clio and after having dinner with their grandparents, they were returning home. They had traveled approx 300 meters. When suddenly the unthinkable happened.

The two boys aged 35 and 38, one Italian and the other of Moroccan origin, they had borrowed the car from a friend. At a turn, the person driving lost control and went at breakneck speed into the car driving by opposite direction of road.

Accident in Palestrina, the story of a witness

Passers-by, seeing the heartbreaking scene, first asked for the intervention of the police healthcare and then they tried to do what they could to help. One of the witnesses reports The messenger he said:

Even the rescuers were silent, we could do very little. It seemed that the child had also died, crushed under his father’s body, while the other was screaming and calling for his mother. Then a miracle, he was alive…

Maurizio Ponzo in addition to being known in his area, he was also known in the Zagarolo neighborhood, as he worked as chef in the Il Giardino restaurant.

The wife, however, Alessandra Corradi, worked in an accounting firm. The sudden death of this family has thrown pain and despair into all communities, on social media there are so many who are writing messages of condolence for remember the couple.