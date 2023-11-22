The Colombia selection of soccer ended the fifth and sixth dates of the South American qualifiers at 2026 World Cup undefeatedwell in a historic event defeated Brazil in Barranquilla and days later he emerged triumphant in Asunción in a difficult match against the Paraguayan National Team.

With 12 points in the table, Colombia is the only team that has not lost in the qualifiers and remains at the top along with Argentina and Uruguay, the teams with the best performance so far in the World Cup.

The tie goes into recess and while the competition resumes, Colombia begins to prepare its great objective, fighting for the Copa América title, which it won for the only time in 2001.

Two friendlies are coming in December

The The next matches of the Colombian National Team have already been defined. The team led by Néstor Lorenzo will have two friendly matches in the month of Decemberwith which he seeks to say goodbye to 2023 in the best way.

These long-awaited matches They are part of the friendlies prior to the Copa América 2024, which will take place in the United States between June 20 and July 14 of next year.

The scheduled qualifying dates World Cup 2026 have ended, with a very good result for the Colombian National Team, who You will have to wait until September 5, 2024 to define your path to the expected tournament which will take place in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

To say goodbye to 2023 with a flourish, as it is said colloquially, the Colombian Football Federation scheduled two friendlies in the month of Decemberwhere the ‘Tricolor’ team will face Venezuela and Mexico.

He Sunday, December 10, 2023, the Colombian National Team will face the Venezuelan National Team, which is currently fourth in the standings with a total of 8 points. The meeting will take place At 5 pm (Colombian time) and will be held in Fort Lauderdale (Florida, United States).

Besides, On Saturday, December 16, the Colombian team will face the Mexican team, which will host the next soccer World Cup. The meeting will take place in Los Angeles, United States, at 7pm (Colombian hour).

In those matches, Lorenzo will not be able to count on the base of the National Team. There is no obligation to lend them as it is not a Fifa date. Nor with those who are playing in the final of the Colombian League, which will be played on December 10 and 13.

The next time the full group could meet again will be in March, in two friendlies in Europe that have not yet been confirmed. According to journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez, Colombia would face Spain on March 21 in London, and on the 26th of the same month it would face Poland or Romania.

