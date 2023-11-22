Daisy Ridley will return to take on the role of Rey in a new Star Wars movie, as we well know. The announcement took place at the Star Wars Celebration in April and it was a surprise for everyone. For the actress, however, the surprise seems to be the type of film.
Speaking to Collider, Ridley recounted her experience at the Star Wars Celebration: “I was pissing myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going. No one knew I was going to the Celebration, except Kathy. [Kennedy, presidente della Lucasfilm] and a couple of people. I was so nervous. Oh, my God. It was a wonderful welcome. I am very excited. The story is really beautiful. I’m waiting to read the script because obviously I don’t have any other updates. It’s not what I expectedbut I’m very excited.”
While Ridley hasn’t read anything specific about the new film yet, he did give an update. “I know the plot of a single movie” Ridley added. “That’s not to say it’s just that, but that’s what I’ve been told. And I guess that will be the next movie, I think. I mean, again, I don’t know, after the strikes and everything, how quickly this will all start again. But yes, for now I know the story of a film and I think people will be very excited.”
What is the new Star Wars movie about Rey?
The new film will be set 15 years after the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and will follow Rey in rebuilding the Jedi order. The film is directed by Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, while Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight will write the screenplay.
However, the saga continues in multiple directions, with the recently aired Ahsoka covering the period following the end of the original trilogy. You can read our review of Ahsoka here.
#Star #Wars #film #Rey #expected #actress