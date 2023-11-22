Daisy Ridley will return to take on the role of Rey in a new Star Wars movie, as we well know. The announcement took place at the Star Wars Celebration in April and it was a surprise for everyone. For the actress, however, the surprise seems to be the type of film.

Speaking to Collider, Ridley recounted her experience at the Star Wars Celebration: “I was pissing myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going. No one knew I was going to the Celebration, except Kathy. [Kennedy, presidente della Lucasfilm] and a couple of people. I was so nervous. Oh, my God. It was a wonderful welcome. I am very excited. The story is really beautiful. I’m waiting to read the script because obviously I don’t have any other updates. It’s not what I expectedbut I’m very excited.”

While Ridley hasn’t read anything specific about the new film yet, he did give an update. “I know the plot of a single movie” Ridley added. “That’s not to say it’s just that, but that’s what I’ve been told. And I guess that will be the next movie, I think. I mean, again, I don’t know, after the strikes and everything, how quickly this will all start again. But yes, for now I know the story of a film and I think people will be very excited.”