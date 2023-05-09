Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 5:57 p.m.



«Health problems on an end-of-study trip organized by a school? A fall or an injury in a training session in the schoolyard?» Social Security responds to these situations with the Compulsory School Insurance that the institution manages and that protects students in these cases. Specifically, it is intended for students under 28 years of age, who are enrolled in official studies from 3rd year of ESO and up to the end of the third university cycle.

For students who meet these requirements, the insurance fee is mandatory and is made together with the payment of the registration fee for each school year from 3rd year onwards. Those who must pay it do not have to carry out any additional procedures, but rather it is the educational centers themselves that send the fees charged to the students to the Social Security. The amount is in all cases 2.24 euros, of which the student contributes 1.12 euros in his registration and the rest correspond to the Ministry of Education.

This insurance covers the risks derived from school accidents, either in the center or in any of the visits that the centers schedule outside the center (with medical and pharmaceutical assistance, financial compensation for disability and burial expenses), illness suffered by the student during the academic year (medical assistance, pharmaceutical assistance and burial expenses) and family misfortune (covers situations that occur in the student’s home that prevent him from continuing his studies, such as the death of the mother or father, as well as the ruin of or family bankruptcy).

The possible benefits can benefit the student who is under 28 years old, with legal residence in Spain, who is enrolled in the studies included in the insurance (third and fourth year of ESO, Baccalaureate, intermediate, superior and special level of FP and intermediate, superior and doctorate degree at the University) and that has accredited at least one year of quota.

The exception to this last requirement is considered if it is a school accident, family misfortune and obstetrics or the previous year they have completed 2nd year of ESO, special education or continue their studies abroad. The beneficiaries of the benefits will be the relatives in compensation for death due to accident or illness.