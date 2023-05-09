The series “In the background there is room” became good. We recently discovered that between Claudia Llanos and Koky there could be a common past that few know about, because the ex of “Charito” saw the photo of “Shark Look” and had an unexpected reaction. Now, the América Televisión program is preparing to expose secrets, truths and the potential death of Diego Montalbán. If you do not want to miss chapter 215, here is the complete guide to watch the episode.

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 10×215

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×215?

Chapter 215 of “In the background there is room” will premiere this Tuesday, May 9. According to the trailer presented, Joel and Mike will face off in a boxing match and set up a ring in the middle of Las Nuevas Lomas. Meanwhile, Laia will expose July and tell her that ‘Charito’s’ niece is in love with him.

On the other hand, it is likely that Diego Montalbán could die after the preview showed how Claudia Llanos gets into his truck and he makes a really scared face.

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

The series “Al fondo hay sitio” is available from Monday to Friday at 8:40 pm on the América TV channel after the “EEG” program. To see it, you just need to tune in to the open signal of the channel.

Koky would be hiding something in “There is room at the bottom”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

It is important that you know that you have the alternative of watching the series “Al fondo hay sitio” completely FREE, LIVE and ONLINE. To do this, all you have to do is access the official website of América TVGO, an online streaming platform that has the complete episodes of previous seasons.