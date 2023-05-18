He Miss Peru 2023 is a very close national contest, which seeks to find the next winner to represent our country in the next edition of the miss Universe. Let’s remember that the last international contest had a Latin competitor as viceroy. Next, we will detail WHEN and WHERE to see LIVE the complete ceremony that will choose the successor to Alessia Rovegno.

When is Miss Peru 2023?

He Miss Peru It is a highly anticipated contest for various fans who want to know who will inherit the crown of Alessia Rovegno. In this sense, the organizer of the event Jessica Newton affirmed that, after a long meeting, the final date will be Thursday, May 18.

“Yesterday (Tuesday, April 18) we had the final production meeting for the channel and we have confirmed the coronation date for May 18. Yes, this coming May 18, after the long holiday, after the celebration of Mother’s Day, we will be crowning our Miss Peru 2023,” Jessica asserted.

Miss Peru 2023: schedule by country

the contest Miss Peru 2023 It can be seen LIVE and LIVE at 7:00 pm (Peruvian time).

Peru: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Where can Miss Peru 2023 be seen LIVE?

Miss Peru will be broadcast through “This is war”a program that is broadcast by the América Televisión signal.

Who are the favorite candidates?

Among the most popular candidates to win the crown of the Miss Peru 2023it’s found Camila Escribns, Nathaly Terrones Sierra, Alexandra Balarezo and Nathie Quijano.

Miss Peru 2023: complete list of participants

Next, find out who are the candidates who are applying for Miss Peru 2023:

Gianella Razuri

Clarisse Uribe

Nathaly Terrones

nathaly lopez

Alice Pacheco

luana silva

Krysta Celi

Alexandra Balarezo

Larizza Farfan

Lisseth Garcia

Suheyn Cipriani

Alisson Quiroz

Valeria Moran

Winnie Zapata

Maria Fernanda Malca

Darlyz Valderrama

Nathie Quijano

Camila Escribens

Jury of Miss Peru 2023

The Miss Peru candidates went through a series of interviews led by a rigorous jury. This panel was made up of Olga Zumarán —who achieved the title of Miss Peru in 1981—, the host, model and influencer Natalie Vértiz, Karen Schwarz, Romina Lozano and Alessia Rovegno.

Karen, Olga, Natalie, Alessia and Romina made up the jury panel to interview the candidates. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture/Miss Peru

Miss Peru 2023: what is the meaning of the crown that the winner will wear?

The crown that the winner of Miss Peru 2023 will wear was designed by the firm of the Venezuelan goldsmith Alejandro Arraiz, who detailed what inspired him to create this exclusive piece.

“This jewel was inspired by the sacred and ancestral flower cantuta of the Incas, a symbol of triumph and greatness. In the same way, delicate artistic movements such as romanticism, originating in the 19th century, characterized by the fantastic and supernatural, were captured in this crown. Where four zircons stand out, projecting a diamond and luxurious shine, in addition, more than a hundred precious silver crystals stand out that make this piece dazzle”, explained the professional from Caracas.