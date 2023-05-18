In Odessa, in southern Ukraine, an industrial facility was damaged. This was announced on May 18 by the adviser to the head of the regional military administration, Sergei Bratchuk, in his Telegram channel.

“There is a hit in the industrial infrastructure,” he wrote.

The message of the head of administration is supported by two photographs, in which the building looks like a hangar. Its walls are damaged. Which object is located in this building is not specified.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on this information.

On the evening of May 17, the Ukrainian media reported explosions in Odessa. On the same day, an air alert was announced in Odessa, Nikolaev, Kharkov and Kherson regions controlled by the Kyiv regime.

Earlier, on May 13, it was reported that 175 infrastructure facilities were damaged in Ukraine in a day.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.