The start of the Copa América 2024 is just around the corner. This edition, the 48th in history, will be historic, since in addition to having all the South American teams, it will also have teams from the Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean (Concacaf).
This tournament will take place in the United States, for the second time in history, and will start on June 20. The final will be played on July 14.
The Concacaf teams that will participate in this contest are: United States, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Canada, Panama and Mexico.
The Mexican National Team has had a poor performance in recent years and arrives at this competition with more doubts than certainties. Jaime Lozano still has the support of the managers, although a poor performance in the continental tournament could change his situation.
Below we will tell you when Lozano is expected to present his call to play in the Copa América.
It seems that Jaime Lozano has very defined which players he has to face the Copa América 2024. Few surprises are expected in his call-up for this competition.
According to the contest regulations, The participating teams must form a provisional list of players on June 5. Seven days later, on June 12, the technicians will have to make a definitive cut and be left with 23 elements: 20 field players and three goalkeepers.
#Mexico39s #call #Copa #América #announced
Leave a Reply