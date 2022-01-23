The miracle of the dog Brownie, he managed to escape from the apartment completely engulfed in flames

A real miracle this is what happened in recent days in a house in San Diego. The Brownie dog He managed to run away alone from house on fire. His human friend had gone out for a dinner, but he didn’t believe such a thing would happen.

Fortunately, the affair had the happy ending that everyone was hoping for. But the man was a lot scared and believed that the cub was now dead.

Jarrett Gautt she adopted this dog which she now has 3 years a long time ago. He was a few months old and had already lived through some terrible experiences.

Volunteers from the local shelter helped him to recover, but above all a forget all trauma. Within a few weeks he was back to being a dog happy.

Jarrett and his wife read the story on social media and decided to go to know him. Brownie immediately showed the couple her personality cheerful and lively. In his life he just wanted to receive love and attention.

The couple quickly signed the forms for hers adoption and they were over the moon for bringing him to their home. In a short time all three have established a unique and special bond.

The miracle of little Brownie, who managed to escape from the house in time

On the evening of January 14, the two had an appointment for a dinner. In fact, after feeding the dog, I am gone out and have locked the door to the apartment.

However, just as they were eating, one of his neighbors called them to warn them that their home was completely out engulfed in flames. When Jarrett arrived at the scene, he first tried to enter for take up again her puppy. Here is the video of the story below:

The firefighters arrived within minutes and found the two gentlemen in tears, because they were convinced that little Brownie was died. One of their neighbors, after 40 minutes, noticed something white going on moved between the machines. When Jarrett went to look, he found out it was his dog, safe and sound. He was fine and for everyone it was a real miracle.