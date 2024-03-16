A boy from Liverpool focused by the camera after the goal Mac Allister He took his shirt and showed the shield with ardor. She held it with her left hand and pointed at it with her right index finger.

They had just tied a tremendous, volcanic match. Surely, next to him, his father would be hugging other Liverpool fans, screaming wildly. And maybe his father is an engineer, writer, teacher, designer. No matter the social or academic grade or the level of education, football is transversal to everyone, it drives a plumber or an intellectual equally crazy.

Roberto Goyeneche, the unrivaled performer of tango, icon of Buenos Aires, He said that, sometimes, a performance with a match of Platense, his great love; He would go dressed to the court and from there to the theater or the venue where he would sing. This ball thing goes through us.

A teenager from Atlético de Madrid, also taken by the lens on Wednesday in the crash in front of the Intercried profusely after the 2-1 score by Memphis Depay. Happiness tears. Difficult to explain.

It's a family thing, it's years of love for a club, for a feeling, for a neighborhood, for a shirt that has given you and taken away from you. And one night your soul team offers you everything together, the drama first, the ecstasy later, the madness, the victory, the pride of being athletic all your life, your father, your grandfather who told you about those old red and white warriors who never They gave themselves, because that is the Atletican seal. And you can't even scream anymore, you stay crushed in the seat and cry with gratitude, like that Madrid woman surrendered to the dictates of her heart. You get the movie of your life in that heroic, happy 2 to 1, that you will remember for decades.

Something similar happened in Dortmundwhere he Borussiabeaten by so many years of being under the sole of the Bayernbecause they lost the last title at the final moment, because things are not going well at all in the current Bundesligasweated ink, suffered horrors, but defeated the PSV Dutch and advanced to the quarterfinals of Champions.

And the Dortmund is DortmundWho can tell you… There, 82,000 enthusiastic Germans dressed in yellow with black accents celebrated with disbelief. And they're German, they're supposed to be composed. But football breaks you down.

What is it made of? What invention is this game that the British authorities had to prohibit in the mid-eighteenth century because entire towns fought fiercely behind a ball and hit each other, hurt each other, and even died?

The rules and organization have evolved; However, the enthusiasm, the joyful emotional debauchery that it provokes, has not diminished. Of course, this is generated, fundamentally, by the attacking game, back and forth, which raises the decibels of adrenaline.

He Liverpool 1-Manchester City 1, possibly the two best teams in the world with the two top technicians (Guardiola and Klopp)at that time, first and second of the Premier League, They offered a colossal spectacle that glorifies modern-day football. They raised the level of excitement to a breaking point. It was run and it was also played.

The current soccer player has had to develop his technique and skills to a remarkable point, otherwise, due to the tremendous degree of difficulty, it would be impossible for him to put together a play, score a goal, or evade an opponent. But he does it, he makes it. And these wonderful duels occur. The formidable of the Premier League and of the Champions League is that one expects an extraordinary event from these confrontations. And it happens. The names invite excitement, and they deliver.

The duel for the title in England It promises to be extraordinary from here to the end. With ten dates left until the checkered flag, Arsenal and Liverpool They have 64 points, Manchester City, 63. It may be the best epilogue in decades. And no one can have the slightest doubt: they will go into battle armed to the teeth. It is the DNA of English football: attacking.

In the Champions League there couldn't be a better ending either, the quarterfinal draw features eight European greats: Real Madrid-Manchester City (a train wreck), Arsenal-Bayern Munich, Atlético de Madrid-Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint Germain-Barcelona. Five champions, three runners-up. Three Spaniards, two English, two Germans.

Could a better picture have been given? There are 13 matches left and, we are convinced, they will be 13 unmissable exhibitions. Because they are all powerful entities and bring together the best footballers and coaches of the moment. It is almost impossible for them to disappoint.

We always say that the one with the most accessible route will have the best chance of crowning, but how could there be an easy path with these contenders?

All European betting houses give the favorite City of Guardiola to repeat the title. Pay 2.75 euros for each one bet. Second, surprisingly, there is no real Madridbut the Arsenal, which is trading at 5.50. Third, yes, the Di Stéfano and Bernabéu club (€7); fourth, Bayern Munich (€7.50); then PSG (€9), Barcelona (€12), Atlético de Madrid (€12) and closes Dortmund (€21). These values ​​are related to the football potential and current status of each one.

They are rarely far from reality. The high obstacle of City to revalidate his title is that he will fight on three fronts and that can wear him down. However, last year he also fought in the same three and won everything. Athletic and the Dortmund They seem to be the least likely teams at the moment, but the big ones are getting bigger in key instances. And, by facing each other, one will reach the semifinals.

He Barcelona will introduce a new talent to high society who could be a superstar: the defender Pau Cubarsi, who at the age of 16 made his debut in Primera and never appeared again. And he is already in the Spanish National Team. It is unusual for a boy of that age to debut in a position of such responsibility. But Paul He has an amazing serenity, and is a rock physically and mentally. She entered and overthrew all the figures that were playing there. In front of Naples The Herculean was devoured Osimhena force of nature.

He City He is the super favorite again because of the style of Guardiola and not because of its stars, which it does not have, but a group of very good players. The only one that could be called galactic is Haalandbut Erling He is going through a strange moment: 1) he is erratic, very different from last year's devastating boy and 2) he is still absent from big commitments, a burden that is beginning to weigh on him.

But at least he has recovered Kevin De Bruyne fundamental value of the middle game that was injured for almost five months. And the other good thing is the exponential growth of Phil Foden and Julián Álvarez. Stars, those of Madrid: Bellingham, Vinícius, Modric.

The one covered in this grid of eight is the Paris Saint Germain, that with the driving of Luis Enrique has taken a leap in quality. It has shown itself to be a more reliable team. Unlike other years, it has a beastly attack: Mbappé, Kolo Muani, Gonçalo Ramos, Dembelé, Asensio and the interesting youth Bradley Barcola very skilled and unpredictable.

Of the rest, it goes without saying that they are all powers and any of them (Madrid, Bayern, above all) could lift the Orejona. An exciting ending is coming.

