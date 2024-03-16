Gladkov: power lines were damaged during a UAV attack in the Belgorod region

In the Belgorod region, four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) damaged power and gas supply lines. About this in Telegram– the head of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov reported to the channel.

According to him, Ukrainian drones dropped explosive devices in the village of Oktyabrsky.

“There were no casualties as a result of the explosions; there was damage to electricity and gas supply lines,” the governor wrote.

Gladkov added that in the near future, emergency crews will begin reconnecting consumers.

Earlier, in the Belgorod region, a kamikaze drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked a truck belonging to a grain company driving along the road. The driver was not injured, but the vehicle was damaged, the head of the region said.