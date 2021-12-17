The Mexican team said goodbye to 2021 with a friendly match against its similar chili, which culminated in a 2-2 draw, where there were several debuts because the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino used only Liga MX players, several receiving their first call.
Now, 2022 will be full of challenges for El Tricolor, starting because the CONCACAF Playoffs to meet the three and a half qualified to Qatar World Cup 2022, to be played in the winter, modifying the calendars of the leagues around the world.
It will be on Thursday, January 27, when the Aztec team returns to action, as it will visit Jamaica at Catherine Hall Sports Complex. The pupils of the Tata They will try at all costs to get the three points because they are in third place in the classification with 14 units, one below U.S, two of Canada and the same as Panama.
Then on Sunday, January 30, Mexico receive Costa Rica at Aztec stadium; later, on February 2, it is his turn to host before Panama. Later, on Thursday, March 24, U.S he will step on the field of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula; On Sunday March 27, El Tricolor will travel to face Honduras and finally, on Wednesday, March 30, The Savior will land on Aztec soil.
The Mexican Soccer Federation hopes to be able to close friendly duels in 2022 so that the Aztec team can better prepare for the World Cup, which will start on November 21 and according to sources from ESPN, seek to close a clash against Italy, waiting to confirm date and time.
