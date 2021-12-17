NEW LEADER IN CONCACAF ???

➡Canada climbed to the first position of the final octagonal heading to Qatar 2022

➡United States is second after their draw against Jamaica

➡Mexico and Panama equal in points, but the ‘Tri’ has better goal difference#CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/wEliCAF1tQ

– CENTRAL FOX MX (@CentralFOXMX) November 17, 2021