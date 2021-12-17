Atlus And Saw they brought the beloved series of Person across multiple platforms successfully. Persona 4 Golden launched on PC last year, for example, and seeing as it sold over a million units on the platform in July 2021, it’s fair to say that there is strong demand for Persona on non-PlayStation platforms.

Recently, the Persona 4 Arena spinoff Ultimax was announced on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, but there seems to be more in store for these platforms.

As Twitter user @ScrambledFaz recently noted, by changing the official website URL for the aforementioned title by adding “/ v2” at the end, you’ll see a listing for the Midnight Channel Collection for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

This is very interesting, because the aforementioned collection includes both Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and Persona 4 Golden. The latter has not been announced for PS4 and Switch.

Adding / v2 after the P4AU website address shows the midnight channel collection for PS4 and Switch pic.twitter.com/QKwrKbRrgX – Faz (@ScrambledFaz) December 15, 2021

v2 = (most likely) version 2. Aside from the PS4 and switch pre order, this was also changed on the v2 website. V2 was probably meant to go live later but found by accident. It could be anything. pic.twitter.com/llrzF4KDqu – Faz (@ScrambledFaz) December 15, 2021

But that is not all. Even the well-known Nintendo leaker and insider Zippo recently said that Persona 4 Golden will arrive on PS4 and Switch. Zippo also recently stated that a Persona 3 Portable remaster is in development. According to the leaker, both should be released in 2022, but it is not yet known which of these titles will launch first.

Atlus has confirmed that it plans to make several Persona-related announcements over the course of several months to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary.

