The set of millionaires was proclaimed champion of Colombian soccer by beating in the grand final the National Athletic.
After having tied in the first game without goals, everything was defined in the return game in Bogotá.
In the 90 minutes on the El Campín field they tied 1-1 with goals from Jefferson Duque (31′) and Andrés Llinás (70′), respectively, so the game was defined from eleven steps.
The final shot was scored by midfielder Larry Vásquez, who came on as a substitute in the complementary part to give Millonarios title number 16.
As soon as the game was over, many of the fans began to wonder when the next Colombian First Division competition would start, so we will reveal it to you below.
When does the 2023-II League of Colombian soccer start?
The start of the next Colombian tournament will take place in less than a month: the weekend of July 16 It will be the kickoff. It will be three weeks to recover and recharge batteries for the next competition, until December 10, where the championship will conclude with the grand final.
Who will the finalists play against on the first day?
The millionaires champion will visit Deportivo Pasto on the first date, while the runner-up Atlético Nacional will do the same against Once Caldas, also at home.
What will the format of the Colombian soccer League 2023-II tournament be like?
“Phase I will be played by the “all against all” system in 20 dates. Once phase I is finished: “all against all” the general sum of the points obtained in this phase will be made and the position table of the BetPlay DIMAYOR I League 2023 will be made from position number 1 to position number 20. The 8 clubs classified to the home runs will be divided into two groups, whose matches will be back and forth,” the official statement said.
