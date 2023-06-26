Evgheny Prigozhin’s Wagner ‘opens’ in Belarus. The mercenary company, after Saturday’s ‘near coup’ in Russia, starts its business in the country of President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin’s main ally. A military camp with the capacity to house 8,000 Wagner mercenaries is being built right now, the independent Belarusian newspaper Verstka reported. The works started in Osipovichi, 200 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, it is specified. The start of the work coincides with rumors of Prigozhin’s presence in Minsk and fuels questions related to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The Wagner, which for months was engaged in the battle of Bakhmut, now has a home base in northern Ukraine. There is enough to ask again about the events of Saturday 24 June.

“Putin and the Russian establishment are certainly weakened. It could be the beginning of his end. Some analysts have seen Prigozhin’s march as a positive event for the West but the seizure of power by some hawks should instead worry us”, General Luigi Chiapperini, former commander of the multinational contingent born in Afghanistan and member of the Army Studies Center, told Adnkronos on the prospects after the alleged attempted coup in Russia.

“What appeared to be an attempted coup can be read from different points of view – explains gen. Chiapperini – It is likely that Putin’s magic circle is starting to show some cracks. Surely the fact that it was not possible to avoid and anticipating Prigozhin’s moves denotes the fragility of the Russian home front, with initially verbal diatribes which then resulted in military actions within Russian territory. It is well known that there were disagreements between the Wagnerites and the Russian military summit, but a clash war was unlikely. So what happened is extremely disturbing. The halt to the so-called March for Justice towards Moscow has been interrupted but there could be a different interpretation”.

In fact, according to General Chiapperini “the whole affair is strange to say the least, witnessing the penetration of Prigozhin’s columns towards Moscow opposed only by a few aircraft while the security forces remained rather passive. Then the doubt arises whether that of the ineffable Prigozhin could be a ‘maskirovka’ i.e. a staging to attack Ukraine again from the north. Some of the mercenaries ‘pardoned’ and sent to Belarus in ‘exile’ with all their armaments therefore raise doubts”.

“It would be a master plan of deception. I consider it an unlikely but not impossible development of the situation, considering the many farces we are witnessing – continues General Chiapperini – To complicate the situation there is the lack of information on the fate of the Chief of Defense Staff Gerasimov hated by Prigozhin. It could be Surovikin’s turn, a hawk closest to Prigozhin. The next few days will tell us what really happened.”

Now “Prigozhin remains with the remnants of his militias or a crazed splinter whose moves should worry everyone or”, or if it really was a staging, “again a useful albeit dangerous tool in Putin’s hands for future operational designs on the ground or geostrategic – he concludes – Moscow has received renewed declarations of closeness from Beijing but in these fluid situations the balance is unstable and easy to break”.

Meanwhile, after a couple of days of stand-by, Wagner’s activities are also resuming in Russia. The Wagner PMC center in Novosibirsk, closed since Saturday, has reopened and resumed its recruitment activity, an employee said, quoted by the Russian news agency Tass. The advertising posters were once again re-affixed at the entrance to the offices. The headquarters of the mercenary company in St. Petersburg “works normally,” Wagner herself wrote in a note released via Telegram. “Despite the events that have occurred, the center continues to operate in normal mode in accordance with the law of the Russian Federation,” the Wagner Group office said in a statement. Wagner has “worked for the future of Russia”, continues the statement, in which the supporters of the group are thanked.