Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demands are always high and that is why they are currently hit by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also outside the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, where after the 1-2 victory against Gimnasia he has three left dates to be played in the regular phase.
It is worth remembering that the first four from each of the two zones will go to the playoffs, the “Final Phase”, where Núñez’s men will surely be present. We review the calendar.
Another of the teams that is playing for relegation is Huracán, which will visit the Monumental looking for a miraculous victory. River will be one of the judges of the relegation, taking into account that it has just faced another team from the lower zone such as Gimnasia LP. It would be Friday, but there is still no official confirmation so we are waiting.
“Canalla”, who has had an impressive streak without defeats at Gigante de Arroyito so far, will have the tough commitment to maintain it against “Millonario.
To close the regular phase, Demichelis’ team will be home to Instituto de Córdoba, which has not yet qualified for the next phase, but can do so if it manages to string together successive victories. Then they will hope to be in the qualification zone for the Final Phase, in order to conclude the year and try to do so with a new title.
