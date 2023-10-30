Animals | The bears of Korkeasaari went to hibernate

Bears hibernate earlier than usual this year.

Korkeasaari the bears have started their hibernation, the zoo informs.

Usually the bears don’t go to sleep until around the middle of November, but now they couldn’t resist moving to the land of sleep, and fell asleep already on the last weekend of October.

The zoo’s bears have been very tired and have been sleeping in their nests, only getting up to eat, zookeeper Susan Nuurtila says in the announcement.

Porridge, vegetables and fruits were offered to the bears preparing for sleep. Just before they fell asleep, the 22- and 17-year-old mother and daughter both weighed 225 kilograms.

In the end, Peti became even more interested in the food. Now the bears are sleeping in the nests they built.

In October the bears spent the beginning in the construction industry. The nurses offered them wood litter, branches, lichen and hay as materials. The mother and daughter have now retreated into the nests built from these materials.

Korkeasaari’s bears usually wake up from their hibernation in February.