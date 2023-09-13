‘Pasión de gavilanes’ premiered a second season in 2022, through Netflix; However, despite the great success of the first part of the novel, it could not match it, so the public quickly forgot about its existence. Now, Telemundo will give its production another chance, but this time they will present the series, starring Mario Cimarro and Danna García, on the small screen. Find out here all the details of this new launch that will arrive on Colombian television.

When does ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ premiere on Caracol TV?

The novel ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ will be released this Wednesday, September 13, 2023, through the Caracol TV channel signal. This Telemundo production will come to Colombian television as a replacement for the successful ‘Romina Poderosa’, starring Juanita Molina.

Promotional poster for ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ by Caracol TV. Photo: Caracol TV

What time to watch ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ on Caracol TV?

The second season of ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ will hit Caracol TV screens, at 9.30 pm (Colombia time), on the date indicated above. Below, we leave you the schedules of other Latin American countries in case you are not in Colombian territory:

Peru and Ecuador: 9.30 pm

9.30 pm Mexico: 8.30 pm

8.30 pm USA: 6:30 pm (Pacific Time)

6:30 pm (Pacific Time) Venezuela and Chile: 10.30 pm

10.30 pm Argentina and Uruguay: 11.30 pm

11.30 pm Spain: 4.30 am (the next day).

How to watch the Caracol TV ONLINE channel?

So as not to miss the premiere of ‘Passion of Hawks 2’ ONLINE, you can enter the channel’s official website TV snail, in which you will have access to the Colombian series LIVE and FREE. Once there, register as a user and you will be ready to follow the exciting chapters starring Mario Cimarro and Danna García again.

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’