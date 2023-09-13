Salomón Rondón converted a penalty goal in injury time to give

Venezuela a 1-0 victory over Paraguay this Tuesday, on the second day of the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup. Rondón, who extended his goal tally to 40 as Vinotinto’s all-time top scorer, successfully executed in the 90th minute +3 a penalty awarded with VAR intervention for a handball in the area by Iván Piris.

Thus, at home, the Venezuelan team added its first 3 points on the way to the World Cup, a tournament to which it has never been able to qualify. The team coached by Argentine Fernando ‘Bocha’ Batista had just lost 1-0 in their debut away game against Colombia. Paraguay had drawn 0-0 at home with Peru.

“Yes, we can!” thundered the stands of the Monumental Stadium of Maturín, the largest of

Venezuela with capacity for more than 50,000 spectators, when the Colombian referee Andrés Rojas reviewed the VAR screen to blow the decisive maximum penalty. And Rondón complied. Shortly before, the video referee had played a trick: a headed goal by Yangel Herrera, in the 78th minute, was annulled by a previous handball by the Girona midfielder.

It was the deja vu of a bad memory: the same referee, Rojas; the same auctioneer, Herrera; the VAR and a handball that disallowed a goal.

Venezuela, in the qualifiers for Qatar-2022, lost 1-0 with Paraguay at home with a controversial annulment of a goal by Herrera after reviewing the play on video. The whistle from the local fans, on this occasion, was thunderous.

‘Bocha’ Batista presented four changes with respect to the match on the first date of

Venezuela against Colombia, with striker Josef Martínez, offensive midfielders Samuel Sosa and Yeferson Soteldo and left back Miguel Navarro as new additions. He moved Venezuela’s formation, going from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2.

The absence due to injury of Diego Gómez forced, for his part, Guillermo Barros Schelotto to give Richard Ortiz the starting job in Paraguay. The ball was mostly from Paraguay at the beginning and the Guaraníes, around the half hour mark, showed off one of their best assets: the aerial game. A header from center back Fabián Balbuena activated goalkeeper Rafael Romo.

Venezuela’s response was also through the air, with a header from Yangel Herrera in the 36th minute. The shot, very dangerous, was deflected by the Brazilian goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel. Venezuela’s variations from the bench were also new: Sergio Córdova took the place of Josef Martínez and was decisive.

Córdova was about to start the hosts’ party with a connection with Rondón, but his goal was nullified due to an offside position. In the end,

Venezuela had a reward for its insistence in the final stretch.

