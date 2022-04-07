“Fantastic Animals 3″ prepares his return with “Dumbledore’s Secrets” to theaters. Actors Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen will join the wizarding universe alongside Eddie Redmayne. When will the new movie in the saga be on the billboards in Peru and Mexico? We tell you in the next note.

The release date of the third spin-off film of “Harry Potter” will not be the same for all countries, so we tell you its release date.

“Fantastic Animals 3″: release date in Mexico

“Fantastic Animals 3” will arrive in Mexico this Friday, April 8, and it will be one of the first Spanish-speaking countries to enjoy the film.

The “Fantastic Beasts” saga will have five films. Photo: Warner Bros.

In this way, Mexican Potterheads will be lucky enough to see their favorite characters in action long before others.

“Fantastic Animals 3″: release date in Peru

In Peru, the story is different, because “Fantastic Animals 3” will hit theaters until next Thursday, April 14.

Warner Bros. confirms pre-release date for “The Secrets of Dumbledore.” Photo: Twitter

Other countries like Colombia also share the same release date, while in other places like Argentina it will be on the billboard on April 8.

Pre-sale of “Fantastic beasts 3″

Pre-sale is now available at Cinemark, Cineplanet and Cinépolis box offices. The preview will be on April 13.

Distant from the pre-sale of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, the sale of virtual tickets for this film has not generated problems.

“Fantastic Beasts 3″: trailer

Plot of “Fantastic Beasts 3”

“Faced with a severe threat, magizoologist Newt Scamander leads a brave group of wizards and witches who seek to stop the evil Gellert Grindelwald,” describes the official synopsis.

The events of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” take place long before the birth of Harry Potter. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

In this new magical adventure, more will be learned about the relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald, one of the most beloved themes by fans.