During the time of the pandemic, there were several attempts to portray this situation in movies and series both on Netflix and on other streaming platforms. Some were successful, but others were not. However, “The Bubble” It may be the first big-budget, well-known actor comedy to critically approach the madness that was experienced due to COVID-19 .

What is “The Bubble” about?

“The bubble” is a satire on the world of cinema, in particular blockbuster franchises that don’t know when to stop. In the film, “Cliff beasts” is a successful saga of which a sixth part is going to be filmed, which is why the cast meets again in a mansion in the English countryside in order to film inside a bubble in full pandemic.

Between the madness of the social effects of the coronavirus and the personalities of the actors, the shooting is getting more and more complicated. The director, who used to be an independent filmmaker, is under pressure from the producer and studio executives, while all the filming takes place with green screens in the background, which makes it an acid criticism of how cinema is made today. .

“The Bubble” is a satire on the world of cinema, particularly blockbuster franchises. Photo: Netflix

Comedy genius Judd Apatow

The filmmaker, screenwriter and producer is Judd Apatow, a genius of American comedy of the last decades who has directed movies like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Slightly Pregnant,” “Funny People” and “The King of Staten Island.” In addition, he produced “Happy Gilmore”, “The cable guy”, “The best of my weddings”, “Anchorman”, “Ladies at war”, among many others.

Cast of “The Bubble”

Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key and Kate McKinnon are some of the main figures, who play defeated actors, drug addicts, with marital problems or unspeakable secrets.

The cast of “The Bubble” is made up of actors of various nationalities. Photo: Netflix

When and where to see “The Bubble”?

“The bubble” is now available on the Netflix platform and can be viewed once subscribed to the streaming service.

Trailer for “The Bubble”