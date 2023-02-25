Whatsapp it doesn’t need any introduction so let’s not waste too much time, after all we are quoting the most used messaging app ever and loved by practically everyone together with Telegram. In any case, even today we are talking about updates as the app is updating again!

WhatsApp, you will soon be able to report inappropriate status updates

Today we want to tell you about the latest WhatsApp Beta update 23.4.0.74 available for all iOS devices, as a function has been presented that you may really appreciate. Without dragging it out too long, know that you will soon be able to report any status that violates the terms of service. Furthermore, once the content has been reported, you can also decide to block the person a bit like on Facebook so that you no longer see any posted content!

So, in summary this feature will allow the user to protect yourself against offensive content or in any case that violate the regulation of the most used messaging app ever. Unfortunately it is impossible to establish when this feature will come out of beta and only for the moment we can do nothing but cross our fingers and give you an appointment for the next article, renewing our constant commitment to guaranteeing you the best news available on the net and beyond!