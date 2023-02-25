Oi is already preparing the documents to file a new request for judicial recovery next week. The information was provided by the newspaper The globe and confirmed by Estadão/Broadcast with executives involved in the discussions.

The company had been negotiating with creditors to ease the terms of payment of its debts, but, so far, the parties have not reached an agreement. Tele went into judicial recovery in 2016, with BRL 65 billion in debt. The closing sentence of the process came out in December 2022, but the telecom still carries a debt of R$ 35 billion.

At the beginning of February, Oi obtained an urgent injunction in court, a temporary protection instrument that freed the company both from paying debts and from suffering executions for a period of 30 days. The measure was granted by the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro after the company informed that it would not be able to pay debts due on the last 5th.

However, an agreement has not been reached since then, and the judicial protection will expire next Friday, March 3rd. It would then remain for the company to file a new recovery request – which should be done over the next week.

In the defenses forwarded to the 7th Corporate Court of Rio de Janeiro, the creditors claimed that Oi’s first judicial reorganization could not have been considered closed because it did not become final and because there are still pending appeals. Another allegation is that not yet five years have passed since the last recovery process, which prevents the start of a new process.

Oi’s lawyers have refuted these allegations behind the scenes. They say that the sentences pending from the first recovery do not have suspensive effect, which would allow them to consider the process closed. And they also state that the five-year period to file a new process has already been met, as it would start counting from the first concession, which dates from February 5, 2018.

