WhatsApp today introduced a feature that allows users to create groups in the instant messaging application without needing to name them, an update on the existing way that requires users to specify group names during creation.

The CEO of GoalMark Zuckerberg announced the update on his Facebook page. Facebook and on the channel instagram of Goal on Wednesday. The feature will help users create a group, even if they haven’t decided on a topic yet or need to create one quickly. However, unlike a typical group of WhatsApp which can have up to 1,024 participants, the messaging app confirmed that unnamed groups will be limited to a maximum of six participants. These groups will receive a dynamic name based on the users added to the group, according to the company.

The group name will appear differently for each participant, depending on how they have saved the contacts to their phones. If you join an unnamed group with people who haven’t saved their contacts, your phone number will be visible in the group name, the app said. This indicates that the feature is likely to be aimed more at friends and family who already know each other.

The company plans to roll out the new group-focused feature worldwide in the coming weeks.

The last update of WhatsApp comes just days after the messaging app added support for photos in HD. The app, which has more than two billion users worldwide, is also working on introducing support for video on HD in the near future, he said.

In the last weeks, WhatsApp updated its app with features including screen sharing during video calls and the ability to record and share short video messages.

Via: TechCrunch

Editor’s note: I like that WhatsApp add features, the bad thing is that it is so riddled with fraudulent accounts and has also been invaded with labor groups that make one think that everything was better when it was a messaging application only for friends and contacts.