The debate has been going on about the group’s future since the rebellion crisis, which ended with an agreement after mediation by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and stipulated that Prigozhin would leave, before Russian President Vladimir Putin met him later.

What happened?

RIA Novosti, TASS and Interfax agencies quoted the Russian Air Transport Agency “Rosaviatsia” as saying that the name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included in the list of the plane that crashed and all ten people on board were killed.

The plane, which was on its flight between Moscow and St. Petersburg, was carrying 3 pilots and 7 passengers.

Official Russian media, including the “Russia 24” channel and the “Redovka” military site, confirmed the death of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and its senior commander, Dmitry Utkin, in an emergency crash.

Wide ramifications

And the director of the Center for Political-Military Analysis at the Hudson Institute, Richard Weitz, believes in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the plane accident and the event of verification of Prigozhin’s death will have wide repercussions on the future of the Wagner Group during the coming period, especially with regard to its work in Ukraine. Africa, and at the level of its leadership as well.

Weitz outlined these repercussions by saying:

If the group continues, it will come under the control of the Russian government, which will make it less effective.

The Russian Defense Ministry may fully absorb Wagner or create an alternative force to replace it

Russia will reward loyalty for effectively leading the group

Wagner continued with a new leadership

As for the editor of security and defense affairs at the Evening Standard, Robert Fox, he told Sky News Arabia that military groups are expanding in Russia, as there are many private companies like Wagner.

Regarding the impact of Prigozhin’s plane crash, “Fox” said he “does not believe that Wagner will disappear completely, as it has established wide interests in Africa through which it attracted a lot of money and gold.”

He added, “It will not disappear completely, but due to the position of its leader in the circle surrounding the regime, they cannot be replaced quickly, and what it did in Bakhmut was interesting, as the role played by Prigozhin, as editor of Bakhmut, is like wide propaganda for him and the company.”

And he agreed with that, and the academic and political researcher considered the tribes of Al-Hussein, who resides in Moscow, who said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the accident would have a great impact on the continuation of Wagner.

He added, “We know when a military group loses its leadership, the institution remains cohesive because it is not based on one person, as it can be replaced.”

Nevertheless, Al-Hussein believes that Prigozhin’s death, if confirmed, “represents a heavy loss for Wagner, but the group will continue as it is.”