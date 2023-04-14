US Supreme Court Chief Justice Samuel Alito has extended the suspension of restrictions on the abortion pill, effectively guaranteeing full access to the drug. Cnn reports it. The decision comes after both the pharmaceutical company that produces the pill and the Biden administration have turned to the highest American court.

In fact, the battle over abortion has rekindled in the United States, after the historic Roe vs. Wade sentence was overturned by the supreme court. This time at the center of the clash was Mifepristone, the main drug used as an abortion pill (in combination with Misoprostol) in more than half of the abortions in the USA, where it has been on the market for 23 years after the authorization of the Food and Drug Administration (Fda, the federal agency for foods and drugs).

Matthew Kacsmaryk, a controversial Texas Republican federal judge appointed by Donald Trump, had decided to suspend him for safety reasons, espousing the cause of some doctors and pro-life groups. But less than an hour later, Thomas O. Rice, another federal judge in the (Democratic) state of Washington appointed by Barack Obama, had taken the opposite decision, decreeing that the pill remain on the market in at least 17 democratic states, those they filed another lawsuit, this one against the FDA’s suspension of the pill. Both magistrates have postponed the entry into force of their provision, allowing a week for any appeals.