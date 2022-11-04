Whatsapp it is undoubtedly one of the most used messaging apps ever, a direct competitor of Telegram. The rivalry between the two is still very heated and the company is doing everything to make WhatsApp live up to it, today we really want to talk to you about some interesting news that are about to arrive and that will significantly change the face of the application that we now know so well!

WhatsApp, lots of news coming, here’s what!

That WhatsApp is trying to renew itself is no secret, for some time now the functions of the well-known messaging app have been expanding precisely in an attempt not to lag behind the competition and keep up with the times. In the past we had already told you about interesting news in the programbut today we are here to notify other very fascinating ones.

There is talk of more numerous communities, groups and videochat, but also of greater personalization of the “online” voice as well as the fateful possibility of modifying messages. But let’s go in order and let’s face them one by one!

Community

WhatsApp will soon introduce Communities, a project that has been in the works for some time and that will actually allow you to unite multiple groups with each other. In short, create a group of groups! The goal is to simplify mass communications, also taking a cue from a function that already existed on Discord and combining it with end-to-end encryption typical of the messaging app.

Welcome to Communities 👋 Now admins can bring related groups together in one place to keep conversations organized. Organized. Private. Connected 🤝 pic.twitter.com/u7ZSmrs7Ys – WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 3, 2022

Larger groups and video chats

Let’s say this change is a bit self-explanatory. As for groups, as you may know the current limit is 512 participantswhich however will now double reaching the number of 1024 people. As for video chats, the maximum will now be raised to 32.

Online news

As you well know, WhatsApp has the classic items that indicate which action is taking place: “online”, “he is writing”, “he is recording an audio” and so on. Well, finally you decide who can see when you are online!

To do this, simply go to the settings and go to Account> Privacy> Last access and online. Now, in addition to being able to choose who sees your last login, you can do the same for online with only two different options: “all” and “identical to last login”.

Meet online presence 👋 Rolling out now is a feature we know you’ll love 💚 Decide who sees your online status 👀 Now you can chat with certain people without all your contacts knowing you’re there 🤫 Learn more: https://t.co/J9CrM3BNYO pic.twitter.com/mDNF3Qzdcv – WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 2, 2022

Editing messages

Let’s face it, the ability to edit messages is one of the additions that all users have been looking forward to for the longest time. Being able to correct any errors is tempting to everyone and apparently WhatsApp is working on it.

At the moment the feature only arrived in the latest iOS beta, build 2.22.23.73. If everything goes well as it is now, it will be sufficient to long press on the message to bring out the classic menu, and then choose the item relating to the change. Mind you because for the moment the change is only feasible on normal messages, while the captions of images, videos or other files are still cut off. For sure better than nothing, and we hope that everything will be able to land on our phones permanently!

In short, WhatsApp is preparing for some substantial updates and we are very happy to see the company continue to support its messaging app at its best, meeting all the needs of the players. Of course we will keep you updated on all future news so stay tuned!