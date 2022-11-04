The grand finale of the 2022 MotoGP season, scheduled for this Sunday in Valencia, will be the last race weekend for Franco Uncinithe former Italian centaur who from the 2013 season took on the role of Safety Officer of the FIM, providing a great and appreciated contribution to safety on tracks around the world as a member of the Race Direction. Uncini, who will turn 68 on March 9, became world champion of the 500 class in 1982, remaining the last Italian capable of reaching this milestone in the top class before the advent of Valentino Rossi. According to what was leaked from the German site Speedweek the Recanatese will announce his resignation from his role during the Spanish weekend.

For ten years Uncini has been involved inhomologation of the racing circuits on behalf of the FIM. During this time he inspected countless new tracks such as Termas de Rió Hondo, Chang International Circuit, Circuit of the Americas, Red Bull Ring, MotorLand Aragón, Losail Circuit and Mandalika Street Circuit and made them suitable for Grand Prix racing or modernized them. . Thanks to his work, many other tracks around the world have also been gradually adjusted and made adapted to the latest safety standards. To take his place should be another Italian, Loris Capirossi. The former Ducatista has already helped Uncini’s work over the last few years and should take office starting next season, in which there will also be the unknown of the debut of the Sprint races.