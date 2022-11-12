The WhatsApp messaging application is gradually releasing to all users of the service the option to hide the “online” status, both for the system android as for iOS.

The “online” status is below the user’s name, showing that the person has the application open at that time.

With this new functionality, the user will be able to “hide” the information just below their names, allowing access to the platform without other contacts knowing that they have the application open.

It is worth remembering that, by choosing not to display their status, the user who makes this choice will not be able to see when other people are online within WhatsApp.

Here’s how to get “online” out of your app:

android – Open the WhatsApp app on Android and tap the three dots icon in the upper right corner. Under “Settings”, select “Account” and then tap on “Privacy”. Tap the “Last seen and online” option and under “Who can see when I’m online”, tap “All” or “Even if last seen”.

iOS – With WhatsApp open, tap on “Settings” in the lower right corner. Select “Account” and tap on “Privacy”, then click on “Last seen and online”. Under “Who can see when I’m online”, tap “Everyone” or “Even if last seen”.