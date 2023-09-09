Relationship | After the breakup, the couples therapist started seeing Emma’s ex-husband – Sometimes a helping professional can cross appropriate boundaries

Emma’s and her ex-husband Tanel’s therapist is currently in a relationship with Tanel. Emma feels terrible that her ex-husband’s partner has heard even her most intimate thoughts. According to the expert, it is not unheard of for aid work to cross borders.

More than ten after a year together Emma and her husband Taneli needed help.

There was reluctance in the relationship, which according to Emma bothered both of them, and Emma felt lonely in a family with children. So the couple decided to apply for a professional package.