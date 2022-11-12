The 5 candidates to preside the Inter-American Development Bank will participate in a hearing; Mantega criticized choice

Members of the President’s Government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) believe that Ilan Goldfajn has the best chance of being chosen president of the BID (Inter-American Development Bank). The election will be on November 20. If he wins, he will be the 1st Brazilian in the position.

The deadline for countries to submit candidacies ended at midnight on Friday (11.Nov.2022). Here are the applicants:

Cecilia Todesca Bocco (Argentina);

Gerardo Johnson (Trinidad and Tobago);

Gerardo Esquivel Hernández (Mexico);

Ilan Goldfajn (Brazil);

Nicolas Eyzaguirre Guzman (Chile).

Candidates will undergo a sabbath on Sunday (13.Nov.2022) in a closed virtual meeting of the bank’s board of governors. Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) will participate. He is the representative governor of Brazil.

PROPORTIONAL VOTE

IDB members have voting power proportional to the total shares of each. The United States has the largest share (30%). Argentina and Brazil come next (11.4% each). Next are Mexico (7.3%), Japan (5%) and Canada (4%).

The winner must have the majority of votes according to the proportional weight of the shareholders. It will also need to have an absolute majority of votes from the 28 American countries that make up the IDB – in this case, with one vote for each country.

The Brazilian government’s assessment is that the US tends to support Goldfajn. It is the indication they have from conversations between members of the 1st level of the US and Brazilian governments on the subject. But the decision still depends on careful consideration by the White House.

Goldfajn’s technical profile pleases some in the US government. He is director from the Western Hemisphere Department of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) since January 2022. It was not a choice of the Brazilian government.

Goldfajn was president of the BC (Central Bank) under Michel Temer (MDB), from 2016 to 2018. Then he was an economist at Credit Suisse, a bank that was critical of the Bolsonaro government. He also counts in Gondfajn’s favor the comparison with the other 4 candidates. None has such a dense trajectory in the area of ​​finance, combining the private sector, the public sector and multilateral institutions.

BUTTER REVIEW

Guido Mantega, former finance minister under Dilma Rousseff (PT), criticized on Friday (Nov. 11) the presentation of Goldfajn’s candidacy for the IDB. He asked that the election be postponed.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) could indicate a new name from January 2023, when he will have taken office as President of the Republic. The IDB said it would not be possible.

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), praised Goldfajn’s nomination. “ÇI consider someone capable, experienced and who has provided good services to the country“, said. Henrique Meirelles, who was finance minister in the Temer government, criticized Mantega’s attempt to bar Goldfajn’s name.

Members of the Brazilian government and financial market analysts believe that Mantega’s criticism was inappropriate. They say that it demonstrates ignorance of the process because it would be almost impossible to decide on the postponement, especially on the last day of submission of candidacies.

They also believe that the statements could harm Goldfajn’s candidacy, because representatives of countries willing to vote in favor of him would change their minds. This could result in moral damage to the Lula government if Goldfajn is not elected. A likely criticism would be to have wasted the possibility of favoring the choice of a Brazilian for the presidency of a multilateral institution. This would be contradictory, in the opinion of these analysts, to the PT’s idea that Lula will increase Brazil’s international reputation.

TRUMP NOMINEE DISMISSED

The IDB president is elected to the post for a term of 5 years. The election would only be in 2025 by the normal calendar. But, in September 2022, the then president of the bank, the American Mauricio Claver-Carone, was fired for violating the institution’s code of ethics. He bonded with an employee and made decisions that benefited her.

Claver-Carone was elected in September 2020. The then US President Donald Trump insisted on the name. Previous presidents were from countries that can borrow from the bank, which includes Latin America and the Caribbean.