Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are offline for a few hours. More than enough time to pop up Twitter a truckload of meme joking about the disservices of Mark Zuckerberg’s social networks.

The same official Twitter profile is the first to make fun of the competition, welcoming “literally all” users who have flocked to social media in these hours while the other platforms are offline. The exchange with McDonald’s profile, as well as the responses from the Twitter accounts of WhatsApp and Instagram, is also nice.

Obviously, users also got busy, with one load of memes who joke that while Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are still offline, everyone is pouring into Twitter. Here are some examples:

A little hilarity never hurts, undoubtedly, while waiting for the Zuckerberg social networks to be fully operational again. What is not funny, however, is the damage of hundreds of millions of dollars that the disruptions of the platforms are indirectly causing the global economy.