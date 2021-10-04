WhatsApp down due to problems, Facebook doesn’t work just like Instagram. What happen? Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘galaxy’ goes haywire internationally and – as the hashtags #WhatsAppdown, #Facebookdown and #Instagramdown take off – tens of thousands of users flock to Twitter, the social refuge, to post and send messages.

“We extend our sincere apologies to all people who have been affected by the ongoing Facebook service outage right now. We are experiencing network issues and our teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as much as possible. the service is quickly possible, “writes Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s chief technology officer, in a tweet. What is the cause of the ‘disaster’? According to experts from around the world, to which Cnn and Bbc refer among others, at the origin of the tilt there would be problems or failures related to a DNS, a Domain Name System which transforms site names (www.facebook.com, for example) into an IP address.

In Italy, the alarm went off around 17.30. The downdetector site reported a surge in user reports of outages and problems. The problems were found internationally, as the @WABetaInfo profile highlighted on Twitter, always informed about news related to the messaging app.

“WhatsApp is currently struggling with problems, like other Facebook services,” a message announced, followed by replies and comments from all corners of the planet. In the late Italian afternoon, the WhatsApp Twitter profile noted the “problems some people are experiencing at the moment. We are working to get things back to normal and will provide updates here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience”. Even Facebook, to beat a beat, had to resort to the enemy platform: “We are aware that some people are having problems accessing our apps and our products. We are working to bring things back to normal as soon as possible, we we apologize for any inconvenience “, reads the Facebook Twitter profile. In the emergency, just Twitter was able to take away the satisfaction of underlining its efficiency: “Hello literally everyone”, Twittered the official profile of the platform.